Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 7,195 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Capital International Ltd. CA lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,195 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for about 1.2% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $21,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,508 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME Group Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.80.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $194.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.