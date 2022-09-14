Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 8,162 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital International Ltd. CA trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,199 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,162 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.4% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $59,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,936,342 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,833,435,000 after buying an additional 227,382 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $5,944,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,048,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,933,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $126.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.87 and a 200-day moving average of $131.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 113.69, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

