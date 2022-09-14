Capital International Sarl Acquires 30,094 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 213.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after acquiring an additional 663,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after acquiring an additional 992,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Caterpillar by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,940,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,419,000 after acquiring an additional 268,133 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. UBS Group reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $184.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.08 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.67 and its 200 day moving average is $201.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

