Capital International Sarl Acquires 4,124 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $15,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $655.64.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,424,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $559.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $497.83 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $568.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $558.69. The stock has a market cap of $219.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

