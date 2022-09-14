Capital International Sarl Boosts Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $9,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the first quarter worth $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 55.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the first quarter worth $122,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 26.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $72.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.80. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $127.25. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.98 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ryanair from €19.00 ($19.39) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Ryanair from €20.00 ($20.41) to €19.50 ($19.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.78.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

