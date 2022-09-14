Capital International Sarl Buys 61,798 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 390,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,798 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global makes up 0.9% of Capital International Sarl’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $17,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,894,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,917,000 after acquiring an additional 49,919 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.
Carrier Global Stock Performance
NYSE:CARR opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.59. The company has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARR. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.
Carrier Global Company Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carrier Global (CARR)
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.