Capital International Sarl Buys 8,916 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Sempra were worth $11,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sempra by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,905,435,000 after buying an additional 2,631,949 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sempra by 0.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 106,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Sempra by 2.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sempra by 36.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $170.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.11.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 128.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.22.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

