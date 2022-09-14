Capital International Sarl Buys 9,244 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Linde by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 3.4% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Linde by 11.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIN opened at $285.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.47 and a 200 day moving average of $301.98. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $265.12 and a twelve month high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

