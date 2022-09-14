Capital International Sarl Has $11.45 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital International Sarl trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,872 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $159.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $313.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $93.31 and a one year high of $182.40.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

