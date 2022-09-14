Capital International Sarl Has $8.98 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after acquiring an additional 306,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,509,544,000 after acquiring an additional 65,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,108,603,000 after acquiring an additional 241,296 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,792,963,000 after acquiring an additional 67,385 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after acquiring an additional 491,835 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,256 shares of company stock valued at $14,019,372. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $452.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $485.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $91.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 497.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.84.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

