Capital International Sarl Increases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up 0.8% of Capital International Sarl’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $16,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $211.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.88. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.83 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

