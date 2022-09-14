Capital International Sarl Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,665 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 1.0% of Capital International Sarl’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Netflix were worth $19,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares during the period. Gobi Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 454,025 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $170,073,000 after buying an additional 41,642 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,798,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,297 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 30,259 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after buying an additional 16,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Macquarie raised shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $218.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $97.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

