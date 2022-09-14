Capital International Sarl Lowers Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Capital International Sarl lowered its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $12,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in MercadoLibre by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 935,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,091,000 after acquiring an additional 77,007 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $3,435,000. Baader Bank INC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 75.0% during the first quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 36.0% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $943.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,913.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $862.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $903.76. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.56 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KGI Securities began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

