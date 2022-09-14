Capital International Sarl Lowers Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Capital International Sarl lowered its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,788 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in AON were worth $15,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 52.1% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of AON by 7.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1.1% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of AON by 16.6% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.70.

Insider Activity

AON Trading Down 3.4 %

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $284.04 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The company has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.67.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Further Reading

