Capital International Sarl Purchases 21,729 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital International Sarl raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,599 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 21,729 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,843 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 80,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 17,381 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,682 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $2,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.8 %

COP opened at $112.33 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $124.08. The company has a market cap of $145.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.53.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on COP. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.47.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

