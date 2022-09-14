Capital International Sarl Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,123 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,763 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.5% of Capital International Sarl’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $91,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,353.1% in the 4th quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,057 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 577,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $194,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,772 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $38,259,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $251.99 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.01 and a 200-day moving average of $275.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.