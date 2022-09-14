Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 1,225,016 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,904,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225,016 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,307,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $614,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 190,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,723,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

TRP stock opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.77 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.699 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.28%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

