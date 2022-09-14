Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 4,798,503 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 276.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,798,503 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.11% of EPAM Systems worth $1,938,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total transaction of $5,877,719.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,040.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total transaction of $252,120.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,527 shares of company stock valued at $28,901,058. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $421.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $386.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.11. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPAM. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.13.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

