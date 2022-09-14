Capital Research Global Investors Boosts Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,642,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,965 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in DexCom were worth $1,351,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,550,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,397,781,000 after buying an additional 140,465 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in DexCom by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,554,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,329,976,000 after buying an additional 45,107 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in DexCom by 33.9% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,143,218,000 after buying an additional 1,060,655 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in DexCom by 83.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,330,305,000 after buying an additional 1,182,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DexCom by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,000,773,000 after buying an additional 73,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $72,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,135,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $239,830. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

DXCM opened at $89.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.24. The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.77, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $164.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

