Capital Research Global Investors Decreases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,629,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,496,528 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,577,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total value of $2,112,419.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,534.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total value of $2,112,419.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,534.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,256 shares of company stock valued at $14,019,372. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.84.

Shares of NOW opened at $452.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $461.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.63. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $91.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 497.12, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

