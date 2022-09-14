Capital Research Global Investors Decreases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,233,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 172,812 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,468,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $227.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.93. The company has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.64%.
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
