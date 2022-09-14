Capital Research Global Investors Grows Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,466,546 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global comprises about 0.9% of Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.09% of Carrier Global worth $3,619,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 87,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 42,994 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CARR opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $57.97.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
