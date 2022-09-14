Capital Research Global Investors Grows Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,466,546 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global comprises about 0.9% of Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.09% of Carrier Global worth $3,619,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 87,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 42,994 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $57.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

