Capital Research Global Investors Has $1.81 Billion Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,164,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 292,456 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Humana were worth $1,812,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Humana by 38.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,818,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,565 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $563,554,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 86,541.6% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,139,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,022 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth about $421,332,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,755,384,000 after acquiring an additional 919,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HUM. Cowen upped their price objective on Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.39.

Humana Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of HUM stock opened at $468.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $485.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.34. The company has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $504.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.86%.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

