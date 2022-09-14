Capital Research Global Investors Has $7.06 Billion Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,155,612 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for 1.7% of Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.07% of General Electric worth $7,056,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 736.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.15.
General Electric Price Performance
General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
General Electric Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.
About General Electric
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
See Also
