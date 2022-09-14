Capital Research Global Investors Has $8.21 Billion Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,951,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 303,318 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.0% of Capital Research Global Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,209,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 76.6% during the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.41.

GOOGL opened at $104.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.65 and its 200 day moving average is $119.36. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

