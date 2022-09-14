Capital Research Global Investors Lowers Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,303,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,309,603 shares during the period. Vale comprises 0.9% of Capital Research Global Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Vale were worth $3,524,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 105.9% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vale by 18,750.0% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Trading Down 4.6 %

VALE opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. Vale had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 57.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3907 per share. This represents a yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VALE. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.04.

Vale Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.