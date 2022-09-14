Capital Research Global Investors Raises Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,237,529 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.7% of Capital Research Global Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,721,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $83.72 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. Vertical Research dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.