Capital Research Global Investors Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,482,338 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.4% of Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,829,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 125,780 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,880 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 44.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,711 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $513.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $529.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $511.00. The stock has a market cap of $480.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.65.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

