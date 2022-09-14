Capital Research Global Investors Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,080,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925,618 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,768,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $1,144,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 33,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 294,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,812,000 after acquiring an additional 64,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Argus reduced their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

ABBV stock opened at $138.53 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $244.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.92.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

