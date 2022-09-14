Capital Research Global Investors Reduces Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,007,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,714 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in BCE were worth $1,663,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in BCE by 720.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 915,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,644,000 after buying an additional 803,883 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in BCE by 11.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 66,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BCE by 16.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in BCE by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in BCE by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 50,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE stock opened at $47.46 on Wednesday. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.719 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.10.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

