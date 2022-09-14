Capital Research Global Investors Sells 1,450,712 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,293,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,450,712 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,823,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 225,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,077,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,196,000 after purchasing an additional 84,543 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $169.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.21. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.70 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

Insider Activity

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.33.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

