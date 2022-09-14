Capital Research Global Investors Sells 2,846,107 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,021,869 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,846,107 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,494,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,302,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 12.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,963,000.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

NYSE:DB opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

