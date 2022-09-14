Capital Research Global Investors Sells 31,241,194 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,000,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,241,194 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in CSX were worth $2,996,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 195.7% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 904,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,862,000 after purchasing an additional 598,460 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 77.4% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 36,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.82. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

