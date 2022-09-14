Capital Research Global Investors Sells 814,410 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,728,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814,410 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.12% of Ceridian HCM worth $1,211,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 71.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 631.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 133.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CDAY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $60.27 on Wednesday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.40 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. Analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ceridian HCM

In related news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $722,416.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,301,881.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

