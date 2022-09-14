Capital Research Global Investors Trims Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,566,529 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,286,770 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up approximately 0.8% of Capital Research Global Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,406,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $223,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $216,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $2,135,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $122.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.68 and its 200-day moving average is $118.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.17 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The company has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TD Securities raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

