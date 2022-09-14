Capital Research Global Investors Trims Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,165,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,235 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.12% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $1,241,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 100,000.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $525,793.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,884.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $525,793.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,884.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $558,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,376 shares in the company, valued at $94,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on TEVA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.27. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 25.68% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Featured Articles

