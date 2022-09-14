Capital World Investors Acquires 25,630,363 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 201.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,630,363 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Intel were worth $1,901,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 34,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Intel by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 697,919 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $35,943,000 after acquiring an additional 166,212 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Intel by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 63,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in Intel by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 55,005 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel Trading Down 7.2 %

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.27. The company has a market capitalization of $120.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.