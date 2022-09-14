Capital World Investors Acquires 644,430 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Capital World Investors increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,691,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644,430 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,997,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898,701 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,230,000 after buying an additional 1,897,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,493,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,075,000 after buying an additional 260,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,272,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,414,000 after buying an additional 242,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average of $36.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $506,064.42. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 142,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,980.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $506,064.42. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 142,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,980.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $10,634,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,253,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,470,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 129,797 shares of company stock worth $4,895,432 and sold 316,000 shares worth $12,102,475. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

