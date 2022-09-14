Capital World Investors Decreases Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Capital World Investors lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,587,645 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,085,236 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.05% of General Motors worth $3,262,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.78.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

