Capital World Investors Grows Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,894,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,140,797 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Vale were worth $2,896,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,855,813,000 after buying an additional 16,114,413 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,731,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,117,833,000 after buying an additional 216,573 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,304,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,565,299,000 after buying an additional 12,609,820 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,178,000 after buying an additional 10,693,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 1,067.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,658,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,006,000 after buying an additional 14,317,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VALE shares. Itau BBA Securities cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.04.

NYSE VALE opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average is $16.04.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Vale had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 41.72%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. Research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.3907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

