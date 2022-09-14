Capital World Investors Has $1.95 Billion Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital World Investors lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,658,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,581,592 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,953,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 330.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $1,866,000. Baader Bank INC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 671.1% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 11,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $397.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.86 and its 200 day moving average is $89.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.96 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

