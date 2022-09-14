Capital World Investors Has $11.38 Billion Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital World Investors lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 219,875,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,982,581 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 2.0% of Capital World Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,383,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

