Capital World Investors Has $5.86 Billion Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Capital World Investors reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,117,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790,504 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up about 1.0% of Capital World Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Capital World Investors owned 0.06% of Altria Group worth $5,858,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

MO stock opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.94. The firm has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 371.13%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

