Capital World Investors Has $8.78 Billion Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,143,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,329 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Capital World Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,780,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $105.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.45 and its 200 day moving average is $119.91.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.05.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

