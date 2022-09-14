Capital World Investors Increases Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Capital World Investors lifted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,505,073 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 0.10% of Carrier Global worth $3,765,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,894,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,917,000 after purchasing an additional 49,919 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 35.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 36.3% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

Shares of CARR opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $57.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

