Capital World Investors Lowers Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Capital World Investors lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,822,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,532,779 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.7% of Capital World Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,032,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $13,302,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $273.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

