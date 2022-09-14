Capital World Investors Purchases 313,037 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,268,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 313,037 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,571,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,047,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 43.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,191,000 after buying an additional 8,234,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in S&P Global by 45.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078,366 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,688,000 after buying an additional 3,075,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $356.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $365.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.87 and a 12-month high of $484.21.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 25.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

