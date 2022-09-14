Capital World Investors Purchases 4,895 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,338,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 1.3% of Capital World Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Capital World Investors owned 0.05% of Philip Morris International worth $7,546,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,977,000 after buying an additional 8,417,407 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 75,780,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,857,000 after buying an additional 1,557,878 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $1,702,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 23.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

