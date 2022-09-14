Capital World Investors Raises Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,021,569 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes makes up 0.7% of Capital World Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Capital World Investors owned 0.11% of Baker Hughes worth $4,241,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Michael R. Dumais acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,189.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

NYSE BKR opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of -57.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.10. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -167.44%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

