Capital World Investors Sells 1,645,744 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Capital World Investors lessened its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,721,630 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,645,744 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,914,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,102,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,054,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,177 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 315,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,953,000 after acquiring an additional 41,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth $9,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.36.

TD stock opened at $66.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $58.64 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The stock has a market cap of $120.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.95 and its 200 day moving average is $70.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.696 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.53%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

